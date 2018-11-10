Tipu Sultan jayanti celebrations on in Karnataka amid BJP protests

Tipu Sultan jayanti is being celebrated in Karnataka today amid protests by BJP and other Hindu outfits as the state government deployed heavy security and imposed prohibitory orders in several districts where the celebrations were on.

While most ministers and leaders of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, including chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, stayed away from the celebrations, BJP leaders strongly voiced their opposition, saying the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom had killed many Hindus and attacked temples.

Security was tightened in Madikeri in the light of a shutdown called against Tipu Jayanti celebrations by various organisations, including BJP and Codava National Council.

Several BJP workers were detained by police in Madikeri for protesting against the celebrations in the premises of deputy commissioner’s office.

In Hubli, police detained BJP MP Prahlad Joshi and several workers for taking out a protest march towards the mini assembly.

Karnataka minority welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan met former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah was seen wearing a Tipu Sultan cap and holding a sword.

Chief minister Kumaraswamy is staying away from the celebrations because of health reasons.

According news agency ANI, Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area) has been imposed in Kodagu district. The prohibitory orders will also be in force in Hubli and Dharwad cities from 6 am on November 10 to 7 am on November 11.

BJP Kodagu district secretary Sajjal Krishnan said the government was wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti.

“Tipu is not a warrior. He killed so many Hindus and attacked temples. Why are they glorifying a man like him? This is only vote bank politics. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations,” he said.

State minister DK Shivakumar of the Congress took part in celebrations at the state assembly.

In Kodagu district, the native Kodavas (Coorgis) are opposed to the celebrations as Tipu is accused of torturing, killing and forcible conversion of thousands of people of the region during his reign.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 12:49 IST