Tirupati temple bought silk shawls, got polyester instead; probe ordered

Hyderabad: First came the scandal over the ghee used in the famed Tirupati laddus; now, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which manages the famous temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, has ordered a comprehensive inquiry by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into an alleged ₹54 crore fraud in supply of shawls between 2015 and 2025, board officials said. A team of officials from the Union ministry of textiles also visited Tirumala last month, conducted an independent inquiry and submitted a confidential report to the board confirming the irregularities. (Representative photo)

TTD trust board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy said the board, in its meeting on October 28, decided to request a detailed inquiry by ACB and take appropriate action against the suppliers of shawls. The board resolution was publicised this week.

“The decision was taken based on an internal inquiry conducted by the chief vigilance and security officer of TTD, which revealed that the contractors, in collusion with some officials, supplied 100% polyester shawls while billing them as the pure mulberry silk cloth specified in the tender documents,” Reddy added

“What is worse, there were reports that the Melchat Vastram – a sacred silk cloth adorning the presiding deity after Abhishekam (anointment) – was also made of polyester during the previous regime. There is nothing more blasphemous than this. The issue will be discussed at the next TTD board meeting to be held on December 16,” Reddy said.

TTD board chairman B R Naidu told reporters after the meeting on October 28 that TTD had purchased shawls at highly inflated rates during the previous regime.

“A shawl that costs ₹350- ₹400 in the open market was bought for ₹1,334. Over the past four to five years, materials worth nearly ₹50 crore were procured. We have found significant corruption in the process. Now, the ACB will take it up,” he added.

The shawls were procured from VRS Export, Nagari and its affiliates Tirumala Fabrics, Nanna Cottages, and VM Raja Powerloom . In all, shawls worth ₹54.95 crore were purchased from VRS exports and its sister concerns between 2015 and 2025.