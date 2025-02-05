Tirupati temple board sacks 18 staffers for violating ‘Hindu tradition’ policy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) dismissed 18 employees for allegedly violating the trust's rule which states that the staff members can only follow and practice Hindu traditions. TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.(ANI )

The action was initiated after 18 employees of the trust were found practising non-Hindu traditions in direct violation of TTD's longstanding policies.

As a result, these employees have been removed from their current roles and banned from participating in any Hindu religious events or duties at TTD, ANI reported.

Also Read | How Maha Kumbh can inspire environmental change

Under the board’s resolution, the sacked employees have been given two options: transfer to government departments or apply for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). Failure to comply will result in further action.

‘Tirumala should remain symbol of Hindu faith’: TTD chairman

TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu has often reiterated the board's stance that only Hindu employees are permitted to work at TTD temples and its affiliated departments.

Naidu further reaffirmed TTD's commitment to maintaining the sanctity of Tirumala adding that the complex should remain an undeterring symbol of Hindu faith.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

The TTD chairman also referred to the 1989 Endowment Act, which mandates that all TTD employees adhere to Hindu customs, and expressed concerns that any deviation would impact both the sanctity of the temple and the sentiments of its devotees.

Notably, TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Over the years, the TTD Act has been amended three times to stipulate that only Hindus should be employed by the temple board and its affiliated institutions.

Also Read | Will allow only individuals with more than two children to contest local body polls: Andhra CM

As per a TOI report, the decision to sack non-Hindu employees is also supported by Article 16(5) of the Constitution, which allows institutions of a religious or denominational nature to employ members of their own religion.

Similarly, Rule 3 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Subordinate Service Rules states that employees of religious institutions must profess the Hindu faith.

BJP leader and TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy supported the move, stating he was prepared to see as many non-Hindu employees leave as necessary.