TMC councillor’s husband arrested for allegedly raping minor for 18 months

The husband of an influential Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Baranagar Municipality in West Bengal was arrested late on Saturday night for allegedly raping a minor girl for the last one and half years, police said.

Belgharia police arrested Raju Ghosh from his hideout near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday night, said a spokesman of the Barrackpore City police under whose jurisdiction the Belgharia station falls.

Ghosh is a real estate promoter and the husband of Aparna Moulik, a TMC councillor from Baranagar Municipality. The city police spokesman said a couple of months ago a complaint was filed against Ghosh at Belgharia police station by the parents of a minor alleging that he had been raping their daughter for the last one and half years.

“In the complaint it was said that the victim used to take tuition from a private tutor whose flat was adjacent to that of Ghosh. It was also alleged that for the last one and half years Ghosh used to frequently call the victim to his residence and rape her. He also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she divulged the matter to others, including her parents,” the city police spokesman said.

Police said Ghosh had been absconding ever since the complaint was filed, but he continued to threaten the family of the victim to withdraw the case.

“Finally, the cops on Saturday night got information that Ghosh was hiding at a secret location near the airport, following which he was arrested. But since he complained of chest pain after the arrest, he has been shifted to RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. He will be booked under both Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code,” the city police spokesman said.

When contacted for their reaction, Trinamool leaders refused to comment on the issue. Ghosh’s wife was also unreachable.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 09:25 IST