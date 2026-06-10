TMC crisis highlights: Rebel Trinamool leader and LoP Ritabrata Banerjee dismissed speculation about the Trinamool Congress merging with the Congress Party. “TMC is not merging with the Congress. We have the support of 64 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly,” he said on Wednesday. Another senior MP told HT that the merger reports were “baseless”. ...Read More

Sources told HT that both sides have kept the door open for a possible alliance and greater coordination within the INDIA bloc. During their meeting in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also discussed ways for the two parties to work together on common issues and deliberated on preparations for the next INDIA bloc meeting, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's struggle to stabilise her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and keep it intact seems to be not ending anytime soon with a fresh resignation in the Rajya Sabha - second this week - coming as the latest setback. Sushmita Dev resigned from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said she has left the TMC. This is the second major exit this week.

“I have left Trinamool Congress,” Dev told reporters. “What prompted me to leave the party is a long story, and I don't think that in politics everything should be revealed. It's just that I don't want to be in a situation where I am in two boats at the same time. The kind of upbringing I have had, I can't stay in one party and serve the other.” She added, “I will not comment on Mamata Didi. That's for sure.”

She later met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi. “I met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma because I want to pursue politics in Assam,” she said, speaking to media persons.

Dev, former president of the All India Mahila Congress, joined TMC in 2021 after leaving Congress following her 2019 Lok Sabha defeat. Her exit comes shortly after veteran MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also resigned, alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule," in the party.

TMC crisis highlights