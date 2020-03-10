TMC expels youth wing leader for attending event backed by VHP

india

Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday expelled its youth wing general secretary in Darjeeling district for attending a religious event held by an organisation backed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

“Youth wing general secretary Pranabesh Mondal has been expelled from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities,” said Ranjan Sarkar, president of TMC Darjeeling district (plains) committee. “He was involved in such activities for a long time,” said Sarkar.

Mondal left Congress and joined the TMC in 2013.

On Monday, Mondal, who is also a former president of Phasidewa panchayat samiti, attended a programme organised by Bhagwat Prachar Mandali which is backed by the VHP. The programme was held at Bidhan Nagar in the district’s Phasidewa community block area.

Mondal also addressed the gathering, which he claimed was attended by more than 10,000 people.

“If attending a sanatan dharma event is considered anti-party activity, I will keep doing it till I die. All I can say is that I am an Indian first and a Hindu later,” Mondal told HT.

“I have been expelled and I do not care. I believe in sanatan dharma. If attending a Hindu religious event and delivering some speeches on sanatan dharma is considered anti-party activity, I will keep doing it. I am a Hindu and will speak about Hindus. India is a democratic country which accommodates all religions and I respect all of them,” said Mondal.

“I organised Iftar parties at my home for Muslims for 13 years as I have respect for all religions. But I am a Hindu,” Mondal added, referring to his tenure in TMC.

TMC’s top leaders, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee, attend Iftar during the month of Ramadan. District leaders are encouraged to organise Iftars where Muslims break their fast.

Anup Mandal, organisational secretary of the VHP in North Bengal said, “We are happy that more and more people can see that the TMC is politicising religions.”