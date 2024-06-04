TMC holds Kolkata North, South in early trends

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal was leading in its south Kolkata bastion by a margin of over 32,000 votes, as it held up against the BJP in a tough fight in north Kolkata, where it was leading by just a handful of votes. Election officials open an EVM inside a counting centre in Delhi. (REUTERS)

TMC candidate and incumbent MP Mala Roy got 49,423 votes, while the BJP’s candidate and former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, who is a MP from Raiganj in north Bengal, got 17,184 votes. The CPIM has meanwhile pitted Saira Shah Halim, the niece of veteran actor Naseerudin Shah. She got 6,946 votes. Roy was leading by a margin of 32,239 votes.

Both the seats are considered TMC strongholds. While the TMC has been winning the erstwhile Calcutta North West seat since 1998 and the Kolkata North (renamed after delimitation) since 2009, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been winning from south Kolkata since the 1991 when she was with the Congress.

Kolkata South is predominantly an urban seat and is considered the backyard of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal chief minister is a legislator from Bhowanipur assembly. TMC candidate was leading by a margin of 13732 votes.

Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat, from where TMC candidate and three-time MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was seeking a fourth term, was witnessing a neck and neck fight.

While Bandyopadhyay got 5,829 votes the margin was just 83. The BJP fielded Tapas Roy, a former TMC leader and state minister who recently changed camps. Roy secured 5,746 votes. Congress candidate and three-time parliamentarian Pradip Bhattacharya got 1288 votes.

In 2019 Bandopadhyay wrested the seat for the third time and got 50% of the vote share while the BJP won 36.6% votes. The TMC won all the seven assembly seats within the Lok Sabha constituency in the 2021 assembly elections.