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TMC is a single party: Abhishek Banerjee writes to LS speaker against recognition to rebel group in parliament

A letter from Abhishek Banerjee was handed to the Lok Sabha Speaker by MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose on Sunday.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 07:11 pm IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a single, indivisible political party, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla even as the rebel faction of the party, composed of at least 19 MPs, is set to meet the Speaker on Monday demanding a recognition for the rival bloc.

Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (TMC Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The letter was handed to the Speaker by MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose on Sunday.

In the letter, Banerjee hit out at the rebel camp's move to be recognised as a separate faction and said “no recognition of the nature" should be accorded.

“My attention has been drawn to news reports to the effect that certain members of the Lok Sabha belonging to the AITC have submitted, or propose to submit, a communication to your good office seeking to be recognised as a separate group or faction of the AITC, independent of the legislative party,” the letter read.

The TMC leader said the Trinamool Congress is a single and indivisible political party and that no member can carve out a parallel group or faction.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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