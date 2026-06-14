TMC is a single party: Abhishek Banerjee writes to LS speaker against recognition to rebel group in parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a single, indivisible political party, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla even as the rebel faction of the party, composed of at least 19 MPs, is set to meet the Speaker on Monday demanding a recognition for the rival bloc.

Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (TMC Photo)(HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The letter was handed to the Speaker by MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose on Sunday.

In the letter, Banerjee hit out at the rebel camp's move to be recognised as a separate faction and said “no recognition of the nature" should be accorded.

“My attention has been drawn to news reports to the effect that certain members of the Lok Sabha belonging to the AITC have submitted, or propose to submit, a communication to your good office seeking to be recognised as a separate group or faction of the AITC, independent of the legislative party,” the letter read.

The TMC leader said the Trinamool Congress is a single and indivisible political party and that no member can carve out a parallel group or faction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The AITC is a single, indivisible political party... There is in law only one AITC, one Leader of the Party in the House, and one Whip, all of whom hold office by authority of the political party and its competent organisational authority. No member or set of members can, by their own volition, carve out a parallel "group" or "faction" of the same party and claim independent recognition within the House," the letter added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The AITC is a single, indivisible political party... There is in law only one AITC, one Leader of the Party in the House, and one Whip, all of whom hold office by authority of the political party and its competent organisational authority. No member or set of members can, by their own volition, carve out a parallel "group" or "faction" of the same party and claim independent recognition within the House," the letter added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON