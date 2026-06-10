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TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as Rajya Sabha MP in second jolt to Mamata, then meets Assam CM Sarma

Earlier this week, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as Rajya Sabha MP alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, second such jolt for the Mamata Banerjee-led party this week after the resignation of veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the membership of the Upper House.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev at the Parliament House premises (ANI/File)

Ray resigned as Rajya Sabha MP alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.

Sushmita Dev is the former president of All India Mahila Congress and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, which led her to resign from the Congress party and her entry to the TMC in 2021.

She also serves as the national spokesperson of TMC.

After Sushmita Dev's resignation, pictures from her meeting with Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi surfaced.

Mamata's fight to keep TMC together

Ray, among TMC's most recognisable faces in Parliament, announced his decision in Delhi hours before a meeting of the INDIA bloc, to be attended by former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In a statement, Ray cited what he described as rampant corruption in governance and the party organisation, and said public anger against the erstwhile TMC dispensation had reached alarming levels.

 
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