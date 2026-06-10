TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as Rajya Sabha MP in second jolt to Mamata, then meets Assam CM Sarma

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, second such jolt for the Mamata Banerjee-led party this week after the resignation of veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the membership of the Upper House.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev at the Parliament House premises (ANI/File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ray resigned as Rajya Sabha MP alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.

Sushmita Dev is the former president of All India Mahila Congress and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, which led her to resign from the Congress party and her entry to the TMC in 2021.

She also serves as the national spokesperson of TMC.

After Sushmita Dev's resignation, pictures from her meeting with Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi surfaced.

Mamata's fight to keep TMC together

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge ever of keeping her party intact after losing the state to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge ever of keeping her party intact after losing the state to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the commander of the party-in-chief of the party that was in power for three straight terms is under a threat with MLAs and MPs breaking rank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the commander of the party-in-chief of the party that was in power for three straight terms is under a threat with MLAs and MPs breaking rank. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA). {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ray, among TMC's most recognisable faces in Parliament, announced his decision in Delhi hours before a meeting of the INDIA bloc, to be attended by former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In a statement, Ray cited what he described as rampant corruption in governance and the party organisation, and said public anger against the erstwhile TMC dispensation had reached alarming levels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON