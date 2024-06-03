TMC links Sensex jump to 2-day gap before Lok Sabha election results: 'Why's that?'

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale questioned the two-day gap between vote counting and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, alleging that the poll body was aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party in profiting from the stock market rally. In early trading, the Sensex scaled an all-time high on Monday, June 3. TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose leave after meeting the Election Commission of India in Delhi. (PTI)

“Amit Shah & his team of traders will make a killing of crores in the markets today based on the exit polls given by the company they've hired,” Saket Gokhale accused on X (formally Twitter), claiming that the Election Commission of India could have started counting votes on Monday itself “but, instead, counting has been kept for Tuesday. Why's that?”

Exit polls predict big win for BJP

Exit polls predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win around 350 seats. In West Bengal, exit polls have predicted the BJP will give a tough fight to the ruling TMC; some even predict the saffron party's edge in Mamata Banerjee's bastion.

Sensex rally today

The stock market opened with an unprecedented jump on Monday, reaching an all-time high after exit polls and better-than-expected GDP numbers.

The Sensex surged by 1859.88 points, opening at a record 75,821.19. Similarly, the Nifty jumped 603.85 points, starting the day at 23,134.55.

Notably, all 50 companies in the Nifty index saw advances, with no declines, marking a rare and robust market performance.

Among the top performers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, Shriram Finance, and NTPC, which led the rally with significant gains.

‘Modi-appointed ECI helping BJP’: Saket Gokhale

The TMC MP made direct allegations on ECI of helping BJP in share markets.

“If today's market activity were to be closely examined & investigated by SEBI & ED, skeletons will come tumbling out of the closet. This is why counting is on Tuesday & not Monday. Modi-appointed ECI helping the BJP make crores before the actual results,” Gokhale said.

Aam Aadami Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday too suggested that exit polls are fabricated to help BJP "friends" earn huge profits.

“There are some theories behind the fake exit poll: Their friends have invested money in the share market and if the market goes up as soon as it opens after the exit polls, they can withdraw money by earning a huge amount of money,” Kejriwal said, addressing his party workers before he surrendered back to Tihar jail.