How BJP is planning to celebrate after Lok Sabha election results 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party, confident of winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 – the third time in a row, is reportedly planning a political event likely scheduled for the weekend. The Indian Express reported that ahead of the vote counting on Tuesday, June 4, the President’s Secretariat issued a tender on May 28 for “supplying decorative indoor and ornamental plants for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and other ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan". The tender, estimated at ₹21.97 lakh, will be opened on June 3, giving the contractor five days to complete the order, the newspaper reported. Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan reportedly began last week. (ANI)

All exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win a clear majority in the general elections and most of the Lok Sabha seats.

The Indian Express, citing sources, reported that preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan began last week. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha polls 2024

How is BJP planning to celebrate

The BJP's “political event” is likely to take place at either Bharat Mandapam or Kartavya Path on the same day as the official swearing-in, the report added.

The event, themed as an exhibit of India's cultural heritage, may feature a sound and light show and is expected to be attended by 8,000-10,000 people, including representatives from foreign governments.

A senior government official told IE that the event could happen on June 9. However, the event has not yet been finalised.

What exit polls 2024 predicted

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-NDA and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Today's Chanakya gave a much higher tally for the BJP and its alliance than the 2019 polls. It predicted 335 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It gave 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats.

The BJP had given the slogan of '400 paar' for its alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

If the exit polls hold true, Modi will equal the record of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in leading his party to victory at the polls for a third straight term.

The Times Now-ETG Research's exit poll gave 358 and 152 seats to the NDA and the INDIA bloc respectively.

