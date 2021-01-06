TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo, demands an apology within 72 hours

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 22:30 IST

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to Union minister Babul Supriyo for his comments linking Banerjee to smuggling activities and has demanded an unconditional apology from the minister within 72 hours.

The minister has, however, hit back saying that he wants to tender an unconditional apology to the people of West Bengal for whatever Bhaipo (nephew) and Pishi (aunt) has done to the people of Bengal.

The legal notice, sent through advocate Sanjay Basu, has also accused Supriyo of contempt of court and deliberate disobedience of court orders, including the Calcutta High Court.

Supriyo had on December 31, 2020, while addressing the media allegedly said that Banerjee had used his black money earnings from cow smuggling, sand smuggling and iron smuggling to build his palatial house.

“By making defamatory statements in violation of the orders of the city civil court and Calcutta High Court you have caused to willfully and deliberately violate and disobey the orders dated July 24, 2018 and July 5, 2019 passed by the courts,” the legal notice stated.

Abhishek Banerjee happens to be the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The notice was sent on January 4.

The notice says that Supriyo should withdraw his statements and “issue an unconditional apology within 72 hours retracting the alleged virulent and mala-fide statements and giving appropriate clarification for the same.”

“I want to tender an unconditional apology to the people of Bengal for whatever the Bhaipo-Pishi (nephew-aunt) syndicate has done to the people of Bengal. As far as the legal notice is concerned, the legal team will send an appropriate response. He (Abhishek Banerjee) sends a plethora of defamation suits to all BJP leaders. It would be a hard job for my lawyers to find out which one he is talking about. He has his own interpretation of what the court says,” said Supriyo.

This is, however, not the first time that BJP leaders have attacked the TMC supremo and her nephew over alleged corruption and nepotism. In most cases, however, the BJP leaders didn’t name the duo and launched veiled attacks.

Supriyo, however, allegedly named Abhishek Banerjee in his statements.

“We all know that our Bhaipo (nephew), who thinks that no one has the courage to take his name, so I’ll use his name “Abhishek Banerjee,” Supriyo had said according to the notice.