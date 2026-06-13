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TMC targets ECI over 'mysterious' fire that gutted '4,000 EVMs' in Kolkata

Earlier this week, Kolkata Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire incident at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 11:14 pm IST
ANI |
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The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a massive fire gutted nearly 4,000 EVMs stored in a government building in Kolkata. The party has demanded a transparent investigation, questioning whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to make 'crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy.'

All India Trinamool Congress cast doubt on the timing and circumstances of the incident.(PTI)

All India Trinamool Congress, in an official post on X, cast doubt on the timing and circumstances of the incident, terming the loss of critical electoral equipment as "mysterious."

The post read, "MYSTERIOUSLY DESTROYED IN FIRE! 4,000 Control Units. 4,000 Ballot Units. 4,000 VVPATs. Linked to Kasba, Jadavpur, Behala East, Behala West, Metiaburuz, Satgachia and multiple assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour sub-division.

TMC further wrote that ECI cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives, emphasising that judicial intervention had previously been sought to ensure the security of these machines.

"@ECISVEEP cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives forever. Judicial intervention was previously sought to preserve EVMs and CCTV footage. Then how can such incidents happen?" the post read

An eyewitness stated that a fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to offices on the third floor. They noted that the smoke caused panic among the staff, but fire services were able to bring the situation under control before it worsened.

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Shahnawaz said, "The fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to the third floor, affecting several department offices inside. Staff working inside were in panic as smoke filled the building. Fire services managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated further." (ANI)

 
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Home / India News / TMC targets ECI over 'mysterious' fire that gutted '4,000 EVMs' in Kolkata
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