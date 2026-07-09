TMC vs BJP amid row over Mamata Banerjee's slap incident at Baruipur protest

A row has erupted in West Bengal after former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen allegedly slapping a party worker. The incident, which took place on Wednesday during a protest against the Baruipur rape and murder case, has since gone viral on social media and raised several questions.

Kolkata, Jul 08 (ANI): Former TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee during a rally from Ballygunge Phari to Hazra More, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Aloke Dey)

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Several BJP leaders have slammed Banerjee's actions and accused the senior leader of mistreatment.

"Mamata Banerjee slapping her own party worker. It shows her frustration and anger, as she is unable to control the situation. For the last 15 years, many of our workers have lost their lives or been forced to leave their homes after the 2021 election results," said BJP leader Keya Ghosh.

Furthermore, Raju Bista, another BJP MP, also stated that Banerjee "lost her cool" and slapped a worker of the Trinamool Congress.

The video, shared on Wednesday, was posted by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.

“Mamata Banerjee has completely lost her mental balance after losing elections! Mamata Banerjee Hits Multiple People belonging to her own party during a protest march today,” Bhandhari wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Mamata Banerjee's slap at Baruipur protest caught on camera; BJP shares video TMC denies claim, backs Mamata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Mamata Banerjee's slap at Baruipur protest caught on camera; BJP shares video TMC denies claim, backs Mamata {{/usCountry}}

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Trinamool Congress has denied the incident and stated that the allegations put forth by the BJP are "baseless."

"There was a huge crowd. She was only trying to control the situation. She did not slap anyone. The allegations are baseless," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

Speaking to news agency ANI, TMC MP Saugata Roy defended the former chief minister and stated that Banerjee is "very close with the party workers."

"Mamata Banerjee is very close to her party workers. She shows them affection, and this as well... Mamata Banerjee can do whatever she wishes with her workers," he told the news agency.

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Furthermore, the Trinamool Congress has also accused the police of inaction, adding that around 41 party workers were assaulted and female workers of the party were harassed and molested.

"In a shocking display of mob violence and hate-driven politics, 41 of our workers were brutally assaulted, leaving many with grievous injuries. Women workers were also subjected to molestation during the attack!" the party wrote on X.

Also Read | ‘Got what he deserved’: Mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused refuses to ‘see his face’ after son killed in ‘encounter’

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TMC added that the police did not provide timely assistance despite the scale of the violence on the ground.

"Our injured workers had to be shifted to SSKM Hospital with little to no support, while those entrusted with maintaining law and order stood by as mute spectators to the atrocities unleashed upon the Opposition," the party added further.