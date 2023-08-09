Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Petty and shameful’: TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges less screen time for opposition leaders in Parliament

‘Petty and shameful’: TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges less screen time for opposition leaders in Parliament

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 09, 2023 07:59 PM IST

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at public broadcaster Sansad TV for not giving screen time to opposition leaders when they speak in the House.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at public broadcaster Sansad TV for allegedly not giving screen time to opposition leaders when they speak in the House during the no-confidence motion debate.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha: ‘One mom sitting here, Bharat mata killed in Manipur'

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)

“Shame Shame @sansad_tv Everyone see how they focus non stop on all BJP speakers during No confidence debate but only focus on Chairperson whenever INDIA speakers are on. Petty & shameful- you are funded by taxpayer money,” Moitra wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She also tagged DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and said she was not shown by the broadcaster during her speech, rather the focus was on BJP's Heena Gavit.

Earlier the Congress also accused the public broadcaster of giving less screen time to Rahul Gandhi - who spoke for the first time in Lok Sabha after being reinstated as MP.

Congress general secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, “In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, @RahulGandhi spoke from 12:09pm to 12:46pm i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion. Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That’s less than 40% screen time! What is Mr. Modi afraid of?”

Also read: ‘A leader has been launched in politics 13 times’: Amit Shah's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi

“This gets even worse! @RahulGandhi spoke on Manipur for 15 min 42 seconds. During which, Sansad TV’s camera focused on the Speaker Om Birla for 11 min 08 seconds i.e. 71% of the time. Sansad TV showed @RahulGandhi on video for only 4 min 34 seconds while he spoke on Manipur”, he added.

The Lok Sabha has been debating the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc against the ruling government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
mahua moitra opposition bjp parliament
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP