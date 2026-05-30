Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin and several other political leaders on Saturday condoled the demise of actor Ajith Kumar's mother. TN CM, political leaders condole passing of actor Ajith Kumar's mother

In his condolence message, Vijay said, "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs Mohini, mother of my dear friend Mr Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul may rest in peace at the holy feet of god. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar, who has lost a loving mother, and to his family. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time".

Taking to X to offer his condolences, Stalin said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajithkumar. There are no words to comfort Ajithkumar, who now mourns the loss of a mother who gave him life and took joy in seeing him reach great heights. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies go out to Mr Ajithkumar and his family."

Palaniswami, in his condolence message, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news that the mother of leading film actor Ajith Kumar passed away. "Losing one's mother is the greatest loss one can face. My deepest condolences to my dear brother Mr Ajith Kumar, who is in great pain after losing his loving mother".

Condoling the death of Ajith Kumar's mother, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, said, "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Mohini Mani, the mother of Tamil film actor Ajith Kumar, has passed away after an illness. No loss in this world can equal the grief of losing one's mother. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to actor Ajith Kumar, his family, friends, and all those mourning this profound loss".

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