TN cops probe 3 docs accused of abuse, harassment by junior who died by suicide

Chennai: A second-year postgraduate resident doctor of a private medical college in Tamil Nadu died by suicide leaving behind a note accusing a senior doctor of sexual harassment and two other doctors of mental abuse, police said on Tuesday.

In a handwritten suicide note, the 27-year-old listed three doctors including a woman of sexual harassment and abuse. (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police found the doctor dead inside her hostel room on October 7 in Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Kanyakumari.

“Based on the details we have so far, we have registered a case against all three doctors she has named and we are questioning them,” said a senior police officer in Kanyakumari who asked not to be named. They have been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, which charges them with abetment to suicide.

In a handwritten suicide note, the 27-year-old listed three doctors including a woman of sexual harassment and abuse. She was working in the department of anaesthesia and the people she has accused were her superiors in the same department, said a member of the medical institute who asked not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Ludhiana: Three booked for abetment after cable operator ends life

She accused the senior most doctor of sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse while she blamed another male doctor of mental abuse and toxicity. She also accused the woman doctor, her superior, of “senior toxicity”. The victim hailing from Thoothukudi ended the letter apologising to her father and adding that she loved him the most.

The Kanyakumari police have launched a wider probe, also questioning people she knew at graduate college in Chennai. “We are not just investigating the faculty and friends associated with her in this institution. She previously studied in Saveetha Medical College (in Chennai). We are questioning people there too,” the police official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association has demanded speedy justice. “The Tamil Nadu government should take immediate action on the issue,” said Dr Keerthy Varman, president of the organisation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON