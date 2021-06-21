Tamil Nadu economic council to include Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo as members

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that the state government will make all-out efforts to reverse the economic slowdown trend that the state has seen in recent years.

"This government will constitute an 'Economic Advisory council to the CM' with leading economic experts from all over the world as its members. They include Nobel Laureate Prof. Esther Duflo, Professor Raghuram Rajan, Dr Arvind Subramanian, Professor Jean Dreze, and Dr S Narayan," Banwarilal Purohit said at the first session of the 16th Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

Banwarilal Purohit further said that the government will make all-out efforts to reverse the trend of economic slowdown and usher in a period of rapid economic growth, taking full advantage of the available limited window of the demographic dividend.

He further explained that based on the recommendations of this council, the government will revitalise the state's economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society.

Speaking about the predicted third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Purohit said, "Medical experts have warned of a third wave of Covid-19. This government will take all necessary measures to counter the possible third wave. Health infrastructure is being further strengthened. All the ongoing construction projects in the health sector, including that of the 11 new medical colleges, are being expedited for early completion."