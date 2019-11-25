TN Police constable set ablaze by live-in partner succumbs to burns

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:01 IST

A police constable who was set ablaze on Sunday by his live-in partner over alleged infidelity, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Chennai on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the victim, Venkatesh (31), attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion at suburban Avadi, was estranged from his wife and was staying with his live-in partner, Asha (31), at the staff quarters under Thirumullaivoyal police limits.

Venkatesh went to bed in the early hours of Sunday after a night-long quarrel over his alleged newfound relationship with another policewoman, when an enraged Asha poured petrol on him and set him on fire, police in Thirumullaivoyal said.

While Asha fled, neighbours doused the fire and rushed Venkatesh to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The policeman who suffered 80 per cent burns, succumbed to injuries in this morning.

According to initial investigations, Venkatesh was married to one Jaya of Villupuram city in 2012 and the couple had a son and a daughter. When he developed a relationship with Asha of Pulianthope area in 2015, Jaya left him and went to her maternal home. After Jaya left, Venkatesh was living together with Asha, who too was estranged from her husband and two children. But trouble broke out between them within months after Asha learnt about Venkatesh’s relationship with a policewoman.

Police nabbed Asha Sunday evening. Police said she confessed that she had set Venkatesh ablaze because she was unable to bear the betrayal. Initially, she maintained that the victim had committed suicide, but on sustained grilling admitted to the crime, police added.

During questioning, Asha told the police that she felt betrayed and let down since Venkatesh who denied having any relationship with the policewoman, had continued the affair, police said. She was arrested on Monday after Venkatesh’s death and sent to the Puzhal Central Prison.