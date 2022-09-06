TN police form teams to nab those who spread rumours on Twitter, FB, YouTube

In order to keep a check on miscreants spreading rumours on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube, the Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday formed social media teams.

A team has been formed in each of the cities and districts across Tamil Nadu to ensure there are no clashes arising from caste, religious and political animosity.

The state police department has formed ‘Social Media Committees’ comprising 203 trained police officers who are proficient in computer skills and cyber forensics.

They will monitor the spread of fake news, rumours, hate messages and cyber criminals, said a statement from director general of police, Sylendra Babu on Monday.

“There is a need to keep a close eye on people who post false information and spread rumours on social media like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook that leads to fights, riots and brings disrepute to the police department,” the statement said.

“Similarly, there is a need to find those involved in cybercrimes such as drug sales, sexual crimes, money laundering on the internet.”

There will be a team headed by the superintendent of police, cyber-crime wing, for nine cities and 37 districts which come under the ambit of various police jurisdictions.

“The team will act swiftly to identify miscreants spreading fake posts on social media at an earlier stage, disable their social media accounts and register cybercrime cases,” the police department’s statement said.