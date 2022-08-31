Uttarakhand recorded 195% increase in cybercrimes in 2021: NCRB
Uttarakhand has the fourth highest rate of cyber fraud cases in the country after Telangana, Assam and Karnataka, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)
Uttarakhand recorded a 195% increase in cybercrime in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The hilly state reported 718 cybercrime cases in 2021, 243 in 2020, and 100 in 2019, the report said.
The crime rate of cyber fraud cases, which is crime incidence per one lakh of the population, stood at 6.3 per cent, which is the fourth highest in the country after Telangana (27.3), Assam (13.8), and Karnataka (12.1). The average cybercrime rate in the country was 3.9 per cent.
The charge-sheeting rate in 2021 for cybercrimes was 59 %. Among the types of cybercrimes, 634 were computer-related offences and 49 were identity theft.
Also Read |NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
An analysis of the report shows the motives as fraud (256 cases), extortion (264), anger (25), personal revenge (20) and sexual exploitation (74).
Director general of police Ashok Kumar said they were registering more cases and ensuring every complaint is converted into a first information report (FIR) to provide relief to victims.
Also Read | Assam records highest rate of crime against women for 5th consecutive year: NCRB
“We try to work out every cyber fraud case. In recent times, we have arrested fraudsters based in various states including Bihar and Odisha,” he said.
He further said that on a regular basis, they warn citizens about various fraudulent activities in the virtual world and guide them on how to file complaints related to such crimes.
Meanwhile, a senior police official at the state police headquarters said they face many constraints in the investigation of cybercrimes.
He said, first of all, they don’t have adequate manpower given the workload. Secondly, only inspector-level police officials are competent to probe the cyber fraud cases and their number across the state is just around 100.
“Then, there is an urgent need to address the issue at the government level. Laws should be more stringent against cyber frauds,” he added.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics