NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report that was released on Monday.
NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable. In the year gone by, 2,556 cases of crimes against children were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and special Acts and local laws (SLL) as compared to 2,121 cases reported in 2020. Consequently, the rate of crime against children – number of crimes committed per lakh population, has also shot up to 29.2 in 2021 from 24.3 in the preceding year, according to the ‘Crime in India’ report. The total number of crimes against children in all 28 states was 1,40,839.
An analysis of data on crimes against children in Punjab shows a decline in the number of murders of children from 44 in 2020 to 39 in 2021, murder with rape from four to three and foeticide cases from 11 to nine. There has been, however, a sharp rise in kidnappings and abductions of children. Against 1,032 incidents involving 1,080 victims in 2020, 1,440 incidents of kidnapping and abduction of a total 1,450 children were reported last year. Of these, 1,372 victims, or say 94%, were minor girls who were abducted to compel them for marriage compared to 984 in 2020 – an increase of 388. As per the NCRB data, a total of 751 cases of sexual offenses against children were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Another worrying trend is the growing use of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts. Under the Information Technology Act, 56 cases of cybercrime were registered last year for publishing or transmitting such material. Their number was just eight in 2020.
The rise in crimes against children has come even when there has been a drop in overall crimes in the state. NCRB report-2021 shows that 73,581 cases were registered under various sections of IPC and SLL, down 11% from 82,875 cases in 2020. The total IPC cases stood at 46,454 whereas 27,127 were reported under SLL. Among serious crimes, the number of murder and attempt to murder cases has dropped in 2021 as compared to previous year. Against 757 murder cases with 882 victims, 723 cases in which 763 persons got killed were lodged last year. Attempt-to-murder cases were also down to 926 in 2021 from 961 in 2020. There was an increase in incidents of rape and attempt to rape. In 2021, 508 women were raped in Punjab as compared to 504 in 2020. Rape attempt cases also rose to 60 from 53 in years under comparison.
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
