Karnataka among top states for cybercrimes, most deaths due to over-speeding
NCRB data suggested that southern state Karnataka was among the top states for most deaths due to over-speeding and cybercrimes in 2021.
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicated that Karnataka was among states with the most cybercrimes and deaths due to over-speeding in 2021.
Cybercrime in Karnataka
While India recorded 52,974 cases of cybercrime in 2021, a 5% increase over 2020, more than 70% of them were reported from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam, data accessed by news agency PTI showed.
Among these states, Karnataka was the third state with the highest number of cybercrimes. While Telangana topped the list with 10,303 cases and Uttar Pradesh had 8,829, Karnataka made up for 8,136 cases, in third position.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Assam reported 5,562 and 4,846 cases respectively, while Delhi lodged 356 cases.
Karnataka was also the third state in the list for the highest rate of cybercrime. Cybercrime rate was the highest in Telangana at 27 followed by Assam with 13.8, while Karnataka had a cybercrime rate of 12.1.
Deaths due to over-speeding
Road accidents claimed over 1.50 lakh lives in the country in 2021, of which the two major causes for accidents were over-speeding and careless driving. They each contributed to 87,050 and 42,853 deaths in India last year.
A report from the NCRB analysed these accidents cause-wise and said most of them happened due to over-speeding, accounting for 59.7% of the total accidents.
Karnataka was the top second state for most deaths due to over-speeding, behind Tamil Nadu. While Tamil Nadu saw as many as 11,419 deaths due to over-speeding, Karnataka recorded 8,797.
That comes up to a 13.1% contribution from Tamil Nadu to the total deaths due to over-speeding, followed by Karnataka contributing 10.1%.
(With PTI Inputs)
