TN rolls out free breakfast scheme for primary school students

Tamil Nadu which pioneered the Mid-Day meals scheme will now introduce free breakfast for government school students from Classes 1 to 5.

The first-phase of the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ will be implemented at a cost of ₹33.56 crore in more than 1,500 government-run schools across the state, from Monday to Friday. The scheme is said to benefit 1.14 lakh primary government schoolchildren.

A government order to this effect signed by chief secretary V Irai Anbu stated that the scheme aims to deal with nutrition deficiency among children, improve their school attendance, and reduce the workload of working mothers.

The menu for breakfast will change every day. Students will be served different varieties of upma, kichadi, pongal, and on Fridays it will be rava kesari or semiya kesari.

This free breakfast scheme for primary school students was part of the five major announcements made by chief minister M K Stalin after the ruling DMK government completed one year in office on May 7 this year. Stalin said that this scheme will set an example for the whole country to follow Tamil Nadu.

“The scheme will encourage poor students to continue their education. This is a dream project for me which is immersed in the ideals of the Dravidian movement. It is a proud moment for me as a chief minister. I am sure other governments will follow this unique scheme,” Stalin said.

The first phase of the scheme will be implemented in 1,545 schools benefitting 1.14 lakh children. Of the 1,545 schools, 417 reside in cities, 163 are in towns/district headquarters, 728 in rural areas and 237 in far-flung and hilly settlements. The scheme will be expanded to other schools across the state in a phased manner.

