TN begins home vaccination for 80+, 24x7 jabs at hospitals

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday started the door-to-door vaccination for people above the age of 80 in Chennai, and round-the-clock vaccination will be available in government medical college hospitals across the state from Monday, revising its approach to increase inoculation coverage.

“These initiatives will not only increase vaccine coverage but will also provide additional facilities to people to be comfortable and vaccinated. Depending on the response, we will decide on rolling it out across the state,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive (DPH).

This comes following a state government survey on vaccine hesitancy, which found that the elderly population in Tamil Nadu was the most hesitant compared to other age categories. Hindustan Times had earlier reported, using the CoWin vaccination data, that Tamil Nadu’s coverage of the elderly was the lowest in the country. For every hundred elderly population, the state has administered only 44 doses as of the first week of August.

The survey, which was carried out by the DPH in July, showed that hesitancy among those who were above the age of 60 was 27.6%, while for those in the 18-45 age category was 16.9%, and in the 45-60 age category it was 18.2%. Selvavinayagam said that the survey showed the health department that they need to create a set-up where vaccines were available closer to homes.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, which already does home vaccination for people with severe disabilities, has been informally vaccinating senior citizens on a case-by-case basis. On Sunday, this was formalised with senior DMK leaders flagging off 15 cars, one for each of the 15 zones of Chennai. A team for each of the zones, comprising medical professionals and civic officials will go around for vaccination. At least 100k people aged above 80 are likely to get vaccinated at home in the next few months, officials said.

Medical experts said that senior citizens have avoided getting vaccinated for multiple reasons such as fear of vaccine side effects and safety due to their comorbidities. They added that given schools and colleges are reopening from September 1, the elderly need to be vaccinated so that students don’t spread the infection at home. “Elderly may also not come forward to hospitals either because it isn’t feasible or they’re afraid they will catch an infection from the hospitals,” said Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology.

The round-the-clock vaccination centres are expected to be more helpful to employees who work night shifts and travellers. In Chennai, it will come in five government hospitals. “The pace of vaccination coverage will be faster,” health minister M Subramanian told reporters.

The state had earlier introduced free vaccination at private hospitals with the help of CSR funds. Since vaccination was rolled out in India, Tamil Nadu was a slow starter in the drive as compared to other states initially due to vaccine hesitancy and later due to short supply. This began to change into a demand for vaccines during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in May and June which saw more hospitalisation and deaths. Tamil Nadu came close to halting the drive several times since June since vaccines are being fully utilised as and when a consignment arrives. But supply has been better now, say, officials.