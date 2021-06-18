TN CM Stalin meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday as he concluded his first two-day visit to the national capital after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led coalition returned to power in Tamil Nadu last month. Congress is a part of the government in the state.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo of their meeting saying, “We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people.” Stalin presented a copy of the book “Journey of a Civilization: Indus to Vaigai” to Sonia Gandhi.

A DMK leader said it was a courtesy call.

On Thursday, Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum of 25 demands, including the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the three farm laws passed in September last year.

Stalin said that he was happy and satisfied with his meeting with Modi and that the Prime Minister assured him of support. He also raised issues such as inadequate vaccine supply, GST dues, abolition of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, and sought more rights for Sri Lankan Tamils.