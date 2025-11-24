To avoid promise of marriage, Kolkata man flees to Mumbai; arrested

The police arrested a Kolkata man accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman colleague after allegedly promising marriage, before fleeing the city to avoid tying the knot, an officer said on Monday. The accused was found and detained in Mumbai by officers of the Kasba police station in Kolkata.(Representational/ HT File Photo)

"The complainant and the accused worked in the same office and met daily, eventually developing a close relationship. They travelled together to several places, and the man allegedly developed a physical relationship with the woman on the pretext of marriage," the officer said.

When the woman pressed him to marry her, he allegedly tried to distance himself.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused quit his job in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai, securing employment there and changing his phone number.

"He was also preparing to leave the country, with his visa already processed," the officer said.

Unable to contact him after he disappeared, the woman lodged a complaint at Kasba Police Station, he said, adding that Kolkata Police sleuths faced difficulties tracing the accused, who had cut off all communication.

"Our officers found his social media profiles and tried to get in touch with him under a pseudonym. Believing the profile to be a new acquaintance, he responded, leading to a chat that helped them identify his workplace in Mumbai," he said.

After confirming his employment with the Mumbai-based company, a Kasba police team travelled to the city and arrested the accused on Sunday.