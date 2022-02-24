To help stranded Indians, Centre rushes teams from embassies in 4 countries bordering Ukraine

To help stranded Indian nationals, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday rushed its teams from embassies in countries bordering Ukraine to the eastern European nation, which closed its airspace after Russia, earlier today, announced the launch of a military offensive against it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here to follow all live updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania,” the ministry noted in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From Hungary, team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast, while from Poland, team on its way to Krakowiec land border. From Slovakia, team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border, while from Romaina, team on its way to Suceava land border,” the statement further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The release also shared details of members on each team. “Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine,” it added.

Also Read | PM Modi likely to speak to Putin tonight after Russia declares war on Ukraine

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, too, took to Twitter to inform he held conversations with UK foreign secretary Liz Truss and Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's (EU) High representative, on the ongoing crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, addressing a special press briefing in Delhi, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Union government's topmost priority is the safety and security of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Shringla also listed out the measures already taken by the MEA to reach out to the Indians in the former Soviet Republic.