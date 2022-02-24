Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / To help stranded Indians, Centre rushes teams from embassies in 4 countries bordering Ukraine
india news

To help stranded Indians, Centre rushes teams from embassies in 4 countries bordering Ukraine

MEA teams from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania are being sent to Kyiv, the ministry of external affairs said.
Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

To help stranded Indian nationals, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday rushed its teams from embassies in countries bordering Ukraine to the eastern European nation, which closed its airspace after Russia, earlier today, announced the launch of a military offensive against it.

Click here to follow all live updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania,” the ministry noted in a statement.

 

RELATED STORIES

“From Hungary, team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast, while from Poland, team on its way to Krakowiec land border. From Slovakia, team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border, while from Romaina, team on its way to Suceava land border,” the statement further said.

 

The release also shared details of members on each team. “Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine,” it added.

Also Read | PM Modi likely to speak to Putin tonight after Russia declares war on Ukraine

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, too, took to Twitter to inform he held conversations with UK foreign secretary Liz Truss and Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's (EU) High representative, on the ongoing crisis.

 

Meanwhile, addressing a special press briefing in Delhi, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Union government's topmost priority is the safety and security of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Shringla also listed out the measures already taken by the MEA to reach out to the Indians in the former Soviet Republic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of external affairs russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP