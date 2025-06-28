To make ‘high-quality reels’, two minors murder youth in UP’s Bahraich for iPhone

In a chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, two minors allegedly murdered a 19-year-old man to steal his iPhone for creating “high-quality reels” on social media. Two minors in Bahraich, UP, allegedly murdered a 19-year-old to steal his iPhone for making ‘high-quality reels’ on social media, according to police.(Representational image/ File)

The two teenagers allegedly slit the victim’s throat and then crushed his head with a stone. Both accused have been apprehended, and an investigation is underway, PTI reported, citing police officials.

The victim, Shadab (19), a resident of Bengaluru, had returned to his ancestral village in Nagaur, Bahraich, to attend his maternal uncle’s wedding.

Additional superintendent of police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the murder took place on the night of June 20.

“Shadab was reported missing on June 21, and his body was discovered later that day near a dilapidated tube well in a guava orchard outside the village. Shadab's throat had been slit with a knife, and his head was bludgeoned with a brick,” an officer told PTI.

Based on their investigation, police on Saturday detained two minors aged 14 and 16.

“During questioning, the two teenagers confessed to the crime, saying that they needed a high-quality mobile phone to make better reels. They admitted to planning the murder four days earlier, specifically targeting Shadab's iPhone,” the officer added.

Victim lured on pretext of making reels

“On the night of the incident, they lured Shadab to a secluded area outside the village on the pretext of making reels. There, they attacked him, slit his throat and then crushed his head with a brick,” the officer said.

Police have recovered Shadab’s iPhone, the knife used in the murder, and the brick.

A case has been registered against four persons, including the two minor accused and their family members, under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (concealment of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

While the minors and their family members initially fled their homes after the body was found, both teenagers were apprehended on Thursday.

One of the accused’s relatives, who allegedly helped hide the weapon, was arrested on Friday and sent to jail. The search for the fourth adult accused is still ongoing, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dehat, Daddan Singh, confirmed that both juveniles have been sent to the Divisional Juvenile Reform Home in Gonda.