To marry boyfriend, minor abandons infant conceived through ex-lover

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:37 IST

The railway police in Ahmedabad arrested a minor girl and her boyfriend on Friday night for abandoning her infant in a train.

The baby girl was found abandoned on Patan-bound DEMU train from Ahmedabad on August 22. Police investigation revealed that the minor abandoned her baby conceived through her ex-lover in order to marry her boyfriend.

After abandoning the baby, the girl and her boyfriend registered a missing complaint with Visnagar police station in Mehsana to misguide police in case some suspicion arose. But this move boomeranged as the complaint helped the police trace them.

“Rajnikant Makwana, who works at the Ahmadabad civil hospital, and the 16-year–old girl have been arrested under IPC section 317 for abandoning the child,” said J P Raol, deputy superintendent, Railway Police.

The police said that the minor, at the time of delivery over a month ago, had registered name of Himanshu Patel, an Ahmedabad-based autorickshaw driver, as the father of the child.

“Patel is untraceable. If his DNA will match with that of the baby, he will be booked under POCSO,” Raol said.

Police investigation revealed that Patel and the girl, who has left her family, were in a live-in relationship. He allegedly broke up with the girl when she was in her fifth month of pregnancy. The girl met Makwana during her treatment at the civil hospital and two fell in love.

Police said Makwana and his family agreed to their marriage plan but did not want her to keep the child, which made the two to abandon the baby.

The girl will be sent to juvenile home, police said, adding that at present they are taking care of the infant.

