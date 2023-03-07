‘…To shame India’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘seeking foreign intervention’

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for ‘shaming' India's democracy, polity, parliament, judicial system and its security for ‘seeking foreign intervention’. He further asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi whether they support Rahul Gandhi's remarks and if not, he recommended ‘disowning’ them.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

"BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India's democracy, polity, parliament, political system and judicial system," the Union minister said during a press conference.

He asked Sonia Gandhi and Kharge for their stands on the ‘utterly irresponsible’ comment of Rahul Gandhi ‘asking for interference by America and Europe to restore democracy’.

During his recent visit to London, Rahul Gandhi said at an event that the ‘US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India’ as they are ‘getting trade and money’ from the country.

The Union minister further condemned Rahul Gandhi ‘comparing RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) with Muslim brotherhood’. “RSS is a nationalist organisation…and we are proud that we are all swayamsevaks who are sitting here,” he added. He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is ‘completely in the grip of Maoist thought process'.

Prasad also recalled then Union defence minister AK Antony's ‘official stand’ that ‘we don’t want to irritate China by strengthening the infrastructure around the borders'. This comment was made amid Rahul's claim that Union foreign minister S Jaishankar ‘doesn't understand the China threat'. “We condemn all his (Rahul Gandhi) comments made on China (issue),” he added.

