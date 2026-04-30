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Today's Chanakya exit polls results: BJP sweep with 192+ seats in Bengal; edge to DMK in TN

Today's Chanakya will be releasing the exit poll predictions for Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu today.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 06:48 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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As the exit poll results for the key assembly elections pour in, Today's Chanakya has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the NDA, will retain power in Assam.

Today's Chanakya has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the NDA, will retain power in Assam(PTI/HT Photo/PTI)

Meanwhile, for the Kerala assembly elections, the pollster has projected a tight contest between the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front, with a slight edge to the UDF.

Track the latest on exit polls 2026 here

Today's Chanakya exit poll results

Assam exit polls - Seat projection

Today's Chanakya has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA will retain its hold in Assam. The incumbent alliance has been projected to win over 100 seats in the Assam assembly election results.

  • NDA - 102-111
  • INC+ - 23-32
  • Others - 0-1

Kerala exit polls - Seat projection

For the Kerala assembly elections, Today's Chanakya has predicted a tight contest between the LDF and the UDF, with the edge to the United Democratic Front alliance in the state.

  • LDF - 64-73
  • UDF - 69-77
  • BJP - 7-11
  • Others - 0-2

Tamil Nadu exit polls - Seat projection

The results for all four state assemblies, along with Puducherry, will be declared by the polling body on May 4.

 
united democratic front left democratic front bharatiya janata party assembly elections exit poll
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Home / India News / Today's Chanakya exit polls results: BJP sweep with 192+ seats in Bengal; edge to DMK in TN
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