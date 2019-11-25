Toddler falls out of woman’s arms in scooter crash, dies

delhi

A nine-month-old boy died after he fell off his grandmother’s arms when the scooter they were riding pillion on met with an accident in front of the GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Friday morning, said police.

The boy’s uncle, who was riding the scooter, suffered a fracture in his right leg, but is out of danger. The grandmother too escaped with minor injuries.

Amit Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said that their initial probe indicated that the scooter was travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time of the accident.

Police identified the dead boy as Arbaaz who lived with his family in Ghaziabad. His father, Mohd Arshad, is a garments trader.

Arshad had been ill and bedridden for the last few months because of which his wife and other family members were tending to the toddler, said another police officer.

The accident happened while Arbaaz was being taken to GTB Hospital at around 10am by his grandmother, Zareena, and uncle Javed who was riding the scooter. Zareena said that the two adults were wearing helmets.

“My grandson was suffering from pneumonia for the past few days. When medicines did not help, I decided to get him treated by a doctor,” said Zareena.

“The three of us set out on a scooter. The boy was sleeping in my arms. The accident happened just as my son was riding the scooter into the gates of the hospital,” said Zareena.

She alleged that she had noticed a car reversing towards them at high speed. She said she had tried to get the attention of the driver and get them to stop, but failed. “When the car hit our scooter, all of us fell. My grandson slipped from my hands and let out a little cry before going silent,” she said.

Even as the car driver came out of his vehicle to check on the victims, some policemen patrolling nearby rushed to their help and took the boy to the emergency ward of the hospital.

The boy is believed to have died at the spot.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Ravindra who lives in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri. He was arrested.

“His friend’s wife is admitted to the hospital. He was leaving the hospital after meeting the relative when the accident happened. He is currently unemployed,” said another senior police officer.

A recent data released by the Union Government has revealed that riding against the traffic caused 69 deaths on Delhi roads last year. With 1,690 deaths in road accidents last year, Delhi topped the list of cities with the most fatalities. Till November 3 this year, however, the death count has dipped by 17%.