Home / India News / ‘Together we…’: Congress indicates Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift over

‘Together we…’: Congress indicates Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift over

BySanskriti Falor
Apr 22, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Tweeting the video, Congress said, “Together, we can and we will emerge victorious.”

The Indian National Congress posted a video on Saturday on Twitter hinting at peace between Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar. Tweeting the video, Congress said, “Together, we can and we will emerge victorious.”

The video shows while Shivakumar fixing the pocket of Siddaramaiah's attire as the duo posed for photos. (Twitter/INCIndia)
The video shows while Shivakumar fixing the pocket of Siddaramaiah's attire as the duo posed for photos. (Twitter/INCIndia)

The video shows while Shivakumar fixing the pocket of Siddaramaiah's attire as the duo posed for photos.

There have been speculation about a widening rift between the two top leaders of the Congress in Karnataka. The tussle gave BJP an advantage as the principal opposition has been busy with its problems and has been unable to capitalise on the piling charges of corruption, distortion of history and mal-administration under Basavaraj Bommai, people aware of the developments said.

The rife between the two leaders for being the chief ministerial candidate is a known secret in Karnataka. This had also fuelled the infighting between the two camps, forcing others to identify with either one of them ahead of the elections.

Siddaramaiah, in a recent interview, had said that the upcoming Karnataka elections will be his last assembly election.

Recently, Siddaramaiah had also called a news report — stating that he said the Congress party should not consider Shivakumar for the CM post if they want to win — “totally false”.

The two leaders, in February, also took separate bus tours in northern and southern parts of the state which reignited rumours that all was still not well within the party. The two then decided to have a joint bus tour after the intervention of the party high command.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

Topics
karnataka congress dk shivakumar bjp siddaramaiah indian national congress shivakumar + 5 more
karnataka congress dk shivakumar bjp siddaramaiah indian national congress shivakumar + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out