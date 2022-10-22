Told to vacate official bungalow, says Mehbooba Mufti, opposes order

Srinagar: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, has been asked to vacate Fairview bungalow -- her official residence in Srinagar, the party said on Friday. Officials familiar with the matter, however, said Mehbooba would be provided an “alternative accommodation” on security grounds, if required.

The house on Gupkar Road, overlooking Srinagar’s Dal Lake, was allotted to Mehbooba’s father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in 2005.

“The notice to evict from Fairview was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines,” the former chief minister told news agency PTI.

“This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister’s office. So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct... I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before making a decision,” she added.

The notice, issued by the deputy director of Estates Department, said: “The Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1999 read with amended Act, 2016. It is to be communicated to your goodself, that should you require an alternative accommodation, the Government is willing to provide the same on your request, on security or other ground(s).”

Mohit Bhat, a PDP leader, said the Gupkar Road house was provided to Sayeed on security grounds in 2005 as he wanted to move to his personal residence. “This accommodation has nothing to do with perks of CM or ex CM but purely is on security grounds and threat,” he added.

The Fairview residence was previously an interrogation centre called PAPA-II, and it served as an official guest house till 1989. It was named so after the Border Security Force occupied it in 1990.

The centre was used as a regular centre to conduct interrogations, until senior J&K bureaucrat Ashok Jaitly moved into it in 1996 and used it as his official residence. In 2003, when the PDP came to power along with the Congress, the same building served as the official residence of then finance minister and senior PDP leader, Muzuffar Baig.

