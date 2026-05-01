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Toll from Madhya Pradesh cruise boat capsize rises to 9; rescue op continues

Officials said the bodies of eight women and a child have been recovered from the reservoir, nearly 35 km from Jabalpur

Published on: May 01, 2026 01:42 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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The toll from the tourist cruise boat capsize in the Bargi dam reservoir on the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh during a storm on Thursday rose to nine, as the rescue operations resumed on Friday with the arrival of an army team and a helicopter from Hyderabad and a special paramilitary unit from Kolkata. Four people remained missing.

Survivors alleged safety lapses.

Officials said the bodies of eight women and a child have been recovered from the reservoir, nearly 35 km from Jabalpur. Twenty-eight passengers were rescued. Officials said tickets were issued for 29 passengers, but survivors claimed 43-45 people were on the boat.

Bargi police superintendent Anjul Mishra said the army team, helicopter, and the paramilitary unit arrived to bolster rescue operations. “Hydraulic machinery and excavators are being used to retrieve the submerged vessel, 20 feet underwater,” he said. Chief minister Mohan Yadav was expected to arrive in Jabalpur at 4pm.

Authorities want to rule out the possibility of missing persons being trapped inside the vessel.

A 14-year-old survivor, who lost her 39-year-old mother, grandmother, and four-year-old brother, said no one had life jackets. “My father and uncle broke open a locker to get them. My grandfather jumped into the river and was saved by villagers. My father and I also jumped in wearing jackets. My mother was putting a jacket on my brother when the waves surged violently. She held him tightly within her own jacket. Later, their bodies were found. Police also found the body of my grandmother.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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