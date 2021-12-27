e-paper
Home / India News / Took years to see positive results of 1991 economic reforms too, says Rajnath Singh, urges farmers to wait for 2 years

Took years to see positive results of 1991 economic reforms too, says Rajnath Singh, urges farmers to wait for 2 years

“If we can’t wait for four-five years, we can wait for at least two years to witness positive results of the agriculture reforms carried out by the Narendra Modi government,” Rajnath Singh said.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajnath Singh on Sunday talked about the ongoing farmers’ protest as he addressed the people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conferencing on the completion of three year of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. (ANI)
Reiterating Modi government’s commitment to protect minimum support price so that farmers’ interests are not hurt at any cost, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said it takes some to see the impact of the agriculture reforms. “I appeal to farmers to see changes in the next one and half years. Otherwise, we can improve them through talks,” Rajnath Singh said as he was addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conferencing on the completion of three year of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government.

“Be it the 1991 economic reforms brought in by the Narasimha Rao government or other ones enacted during the Vajpayee government, it took four-five years to see their positive results. If we can’t wait for four-five years, we can wait for at least two years to witness positive results of the agriculture reforms carried out by the Narendra Modi government,” Singh said.

On an earlier occasion too, Rajnath Singh while addressing farmers in Delhi asked them to let the laws be implemented and the wait and see. “The income of farmers will double with the enactment of farm laws,” Rajnath said.

Slamming the opposition for misleading farmers, Singh said, “It’s unfortunate that those who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This govt never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No ‘Mai Ka Lal’ can take away land from farmers.”

The protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks to end the deadlock over the three newly enacted farm laws, but made it clear that the modalities for its repeal and guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda. The agriculture ministry in its last letter to the unions maintained that as MSP does not come under the purview of the three laws that are being discussed, it was not logical to include this in the agenda.

Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
Inner Line Permit biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men's ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
Year-ender UK: India, Indians figured more in pandemic, politics, protests
JP Nadda shares old video, take a dig at Rahul Gandhi over criticism of farm laws
Salman Khan says he 'won't celebrate birthday', cuts a cake with paparazzi
