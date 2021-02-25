IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9

Additional sessions judge Dharmendar Rana on Thursday directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Muluk till the said date, when the hearing will next take place.
READ FULL STORY
Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:23 AM IST

A Delhi court on Thursday extended interim protection granted to ‘toolkit’ row co-accused Shantanu Muluk till the next date of hearing, which, it said, will take place on March 9. Additional sessions judge Dharemendar Rana passed the order after the public prosecutor submitted that no coercive action will be taken against Pune-based Muluk, an engineer by profession.

Also Read | Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today

Arguing for the Delhi Police, which is conducting an investigation into the case, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed informed the bench that Muluk’s replies to it in connection with the case were inconsistent and full of contradictions. The public prosecutor further submitted in the court that the police would need seven days to file a detailed reply.

Following this, judge Rana directed that no coercive action should be taken against Muluk, extending his interim protection till March 9. Earlier, on Wednesday, the court had sought the police’s response on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Muluk and posted arguments on it for Thursday.

On February 16, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had granted transit anticipatory bail to him for 10 days. Nikita Jacob, another accused in the case, too, has already been granted three-week transit anticipatory bail by the High Court. On Tuesday, Disha Ravi, the only accused to be arrested in this case thus far, was granted bail by Additional sessions judge Rana.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 and sent to five-day police custody. She was then sent to three and one-day judicial custody respectively, before finally getting bail.

The controversy dates back to earlier this month, when international climate activist Great Thunberg tweeted a 'toolkit' over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. The Delhi Police then filed an FIR against ‘unknown’ persons, later naming Ravi, Muluk and Jacob as the three main accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Muluk, along with Ravi and another co accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.(REUTERS)
Muluk, along with Ravi and another co accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.(REUTERS)
india news

Court seeks police response on Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:14 PM IST
During the brief hearing held through video-conferencing on Wednesday, the court also noted that Muluk has been granted protection from arrest till February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.
READ FULL STORY
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob. (@nikitajacob/Twitter )
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob. (@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk in Bombay HC today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Jacob, in her statement to the police, has accepted calling for support for agitating farmers on social media. However, she denied sharing any information with Thunberg and added that the document was an “informational pack.”
READ FULL STORY
Bombay high court's Aurangabad bench will hear Muluk's bail plea tomorrow. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court's Aurangabad bench will hear Muluk's bail plea tomorrow. (HT FILE)
india news

Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Muluk has moved the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, where his plea will be heard on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
india news

Transport strike in Tamil Nadu today, 80% bus services hit

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The strike by the transport unions has been reported to involve over one lakh transport employees affecting over 80 per cent of the bus services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
india news

As India-China work on Ladakh, concerns over infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • China has been carrying out rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh including at least three new bridges, troop sheds and a new 66-kilometre road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9

Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmendar Rana on Thursday directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Muluk till the said date, when the hearing will next take place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by 35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
india news

Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Here is how much petrol and diesel cost as of Thursday in different cities of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
india news

3 factors behind Covid-19 spike: What Maharashtra state health official says

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The concentrated spurt of Vidarbha region is gradually spreading to other areas of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

India, Bangladesh to start bi-weekly passenger train from March 26

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The non-stop passenger train with ten bogeys, running between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, will cover a distance of 513 km. This will also be the third passenger train between the two countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi in poll-bound Puducherry &amp; Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects (File Photo/PTI)
PM Modi in poll-bound Puducherry & Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects (File Photo/PTI)
india news

PM Modi in Puducherry & Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST
According to the itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Puducherry in the first half of the day, at around 11.30am, and, later, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore at around 4.30pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiary shows vaccination coupon at Medical college and hospital during COVID 19 vaccination run, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Beneficiary shows vaccination coupon at Medical college and hospital during COVID 19 vaccination run, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Daily Covid-19 infections rise to 16,738, highest since January 29

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The number of daily fatalities too rose with 138 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh. (Representative image)(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh. (Representative image)(RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
india news

Bharat Bandh on Feb 26: Commercial markets to remain shut tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
As a transporter body has supported the strike on the issue of fuel price hike, E-way bill rules, 40 lakh trucks will remain off the road on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in Pune earlier in January this year. (HT file photo)
A health worker shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in Pune earlier in January this year. (HT file photo)
india news

Tests on kids: Expert panel asks Bharat Biotech to submit Covaxin efficacy data first

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Covaxin is already approved for use in India for adults in a clinical trial mode based on the safety and immunogenicity data the company submitted
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
india news

Sensex gains over 500 points in opening session; Nifty at 15,151.15

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, Indian equities closed sharply higher after trading was halted on the NSE for nearly four hours due to a technical issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld as a probe in the case is underway. He is from an infantry regiment posted at the army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirav Modi. (HT file)
Nirav Modi. (HT file)
india news

UK court to decide on Nirav Modi’s extradition today: Case so far

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Nirav Modi is accused of fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking or loan agreements and laundering the proceeds of that fraud. He also faces charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 22. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A man being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 22. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:53 AM IST
This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac