Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days.

He, along with Ravi and another accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Her police custody ends today.

Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail.

