Top BJP leaders including Nadda, Amit Shah and Yogi to campaign for GHMC polls

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:25 IST

Leaving no stone unturned to capture power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled to be held on December 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party of Telangana is roping in all its top leaders from different parts of the country for the election campaign.

BJP national president J P Nadda will be taking part in a couple of road shows in the municipal divisions falling under Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency on Friday, apart from addressing youth and intellectuals in Hotel Mariotte, state BJP official spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao told Hindustan Times.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address a series of rallies in Rajendranagar and GHMC divisions falling under the Chevella parliamentary constituency.

The biggest rally would be that of former BJP national president and Union home minister Amit Shah in Secunderabad on Sunday, the last day of the campaign for the GHMC elections. “We are yet to finalise his programme – whether it would be a public meeting or road shows in two or three divisions,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Though there was a proposal initially to bring even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, it might not happen due to paucity of time, Rao said.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Hyderabad on Thursday to release the party’s election manifesto for the GHMC. Among other things promised by the party for the people of Hyderabad are: free tabs to all children belonging to poor families with free Wi-Fi facility for online education, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies and slum areas, free travel facility for women in metro trains and city buses, free drinking water supply to all households and free power supply to those consuming less than 100 units of power.

In the last two days, Union ministers Prakash Javdekar and Smriti Irani have also been to Hyderabad to take part in the BJP campaign. Javdekar also released a charge-sheet against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao wondered why so many national leaders of the BJP were coming to campaign for the party in “gully elections.” He, however, said it would have been better had these leaders come to Hyderabad when the city was facing heavy rains and floods.

“Instead of coming with empty hands, I request them to bring along the Rs 1,350 crore financial assistance for taking up relief measures in rain-affected colonies, as requested by our chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” KTR commented.

The TRS, which has already been undertaking a high-decibel campaign in every nook and corner of the city, is also not taking any chances in its bid to retain power. The party is making arrangements for a mega public meeting at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in the heart of Hyderabad, to be addressed by the chief minister.

“We are confident that KCR’s speech would be the last nail the opposition’s coffin in the GHMC elections,” a senior TRS leader said.