Top executive of pvt firm found murdered in Kolkata house he was trying to sell

KOLKATA: Subir Chaki, managing director of a Mumbai-headquartered engineering firm Kilburn Engineering, and his driver were found murdered on Monday morning in his south Kolkata house that he was trying to sell, police said. Investigators suspect that Chaki, who lives in New Town on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, may have come to the three-storied house at Kankulia road to seal the deal for the house with a prospective buyer.

Chaki and his driver, Rabin Mondal, were found dead with multiple stab wounds on their body including wrists and ankles.

Police said the ground floor of the house was rented to a private company and no one lived on the other floors.

The two bodies were discovered on Monday when employees of the private company reported for work on Monday morning. “They found the door connecting the ground and first floors shut from the inside, which was unusual,” an officer from the Gariahat police station said on condition of anonymity.

“There was nothing valuable in the house that might have led to a robbery,” the officer cited above said.

Police said the mobile phones of Chaki and his driver were missing and could have been taken away by the person who killed them.

“It seems that the accused knew that Chaki was coming to his Kankulia road home. On earlier occasions, he would send his driver with the keys when prospective buyers wanted to see the property. It is possible that Chaki might have come to collect some payment in cash. Local residents said they heard several people talking inside the house on Sunday evening. They also claimed to have heard a woman’s voice. These claims are being verified,” a second police officer added.

An alumnus of St Xavier’s School in Kolkata, IIT-Kharagpur and IIM-Calcutta, Subir Chaki had been with Kilburn Engineering Ltd for more than four years.

“His son and daughter live in London and Mumbai, respectively,” the officer added.

Rabin Mondal’s son Dilip Mondal said, “My father worked for Chaki for more than 20 years. He used to come home only once a month…. We have no idea what happened.”

Police said the autopsy was completed on Monday evening and the bodies were handed over to the families of the two victims.

The investigation has been taken up by the detective department of the Kolkata Police.