Top Maoist leader with 1 crore bounty likely killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur: General secretary of CPI (Maoist ) Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, was likely killed in Wednesday's encounter in Abujhmad forest, police officers said.

Basavaraju, police said, could be among the 26 Maoists killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Wednesday.

Sharma said that more than 26 Maoists have been killed, and a search operation is going on, state home minister Vijay Sharma said.

“The operation has been going on for the last 72 hours. More than 26 Maoists were killed in the encounter on Wednesday,” said Sharma.

Basavaraju,71, was appointed the new general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2018

A veteran of the Maoist movement since the 1970s, Basavaraju is among the most elusive Maoist leaders in the country and has a reward of ₹1.5 crore on his head.

A native of Jiyannapeta village in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Basavaraju is a BTech graduate from the Regional Engineering College in Warangal. Over the years, he has used multiple aliases, including Ganganna, Prakash, Krishna, Vijay, Darapu Narasimha Reddy, and Narasimha.

Law enforcement agencies do not have his recent photograph and investigations have revealed that he owns no property in his hometown, which he left in the late 1970s. His primary areas of operation are reported to be Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra.

He played a crucial role in the formation of the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist People’s War (CPIMLPW) in Andhra Pradesh in 1980.

In 1987, Basavaraju, along with other senior Maoist leaders such as Ganapathy and the late Kishanji, is believed to have received training in ambush tactics and explosives from former Tamil rebels in the forests of Abujhmad , Bastar.

His rise within the party ranks continued in 1992, when he was elected to the central committee of CPIMLPW. Later, with the 2004 merger of CPIMLPW and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) to form CPI (Maoist), Basavaraju was appointed secretary of the Central Military Commission.

According to sources, Basavaraju was camping in Abujhmaad for at least eight years.