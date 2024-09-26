Top officials in Manipur dispute CMO’s claim of ‘over 900 Kuki militants’ entering from Myanmar

Manipur's security advisor Kuldiep Singh and director general of police Rajiv Singh released a joint statement on Wednesday evening disputing the chief minister's office (CMO) claim of “over 900 Kuki militants” entering the state from Myanmar, saying that it “could not be sustained on the ground”, The Indian Express reported. Subsequently, the CMO retracted its earlier statement, it added. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (X/@NBirenSingh)

On September 17, an intelligence report from the CMO was “leaked” and circulated widely claiming that “over 900 Kuki militants, newly trained in drone-based bombs, projectiles, missiles, and jungle warfare, have entered Manipur from Myanmar".

It further suggested that these militants are organised into units of 30, are “scattered on the periphery", and are “expected to launch multiple coordinated attacks on Meitei villages around September 28".

On September 20, security advisor Kuldiep Singh informed reporters that security agencies, especially the Assam Rifles, had been placed on high alert in the hill districts bordering Myanmar following the intelligence input.

He mentioned that the issue was discussed in a Strategic Operation Group meeting he chaired, which included top officials from various security forces such as the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, and state police.

Kuldiep Singh's statement faced criticism from Kuki-Zo groups, with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum accusing him of promoting “devious propaganda to defame the Kuki-Zo people and use it as a pretext to attack Kuki-Zo volunteers".

On Wednesday, Manipur's two top security officials issued a “clarification", saying that “the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on the ground".

The statement indicated that security forces deployed on the ground were on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. It assured all communities of their safety and advised them not to believe in any rumors or unverified information.

Following this joint statement, the chief minister's office also communicated with the Information and Public Relations Department, as well as security officials, retracting its earlier claims.

Kuki groups react

Several Kuki groups in Manipur have called for a shutdown in tribal-dominated areas after the government cited an intelligence report claiming that 900 Kuki militants had infiltrated the state from Myanmar to launch attacks on the Meitei community on September 28. Two Kuki apex bodies declared a total shutdown in all Kuki-inhabited regions and issued a public response to the intelligence report referenced by State Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, asserting that the claim was baseless.

The statements were released on Tuesday by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex Kuki organization, and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), another Kuki group, both based in Churachandpur, Manipur.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) said that the information from the CMO regarding the supposed infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar and a coordinated attack on Meitei villages scheduled for September 28 was unfounded.

The Kuki organisation claimed that the statement was entirely baseless and allegedly fabricated by the Manipur government to justify a planned attack against the Kuki-Zo community

It urged all Kukis to stay home and avoid travelling or working on September 27 and 28. The statement noted that a complete shutdown would be enforced on September 28 in all Kuki-Zo inhabited regions, monitored by Kuki Inpi and the KSO in their respective areas.

The organization also expressed concern that coordinated attacks might be launched on September 28, targeting Kuki areas, and advised all Kuki-Zo village volunteers to strengthen their positions in the ‘buffer zones.’