Top outreach bureau officer Satyendra Prakash conferred with national award for raising poll participation

Satyendra Prakash, the Principal Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), was conferred with the national award for enhancing electoral participation through voter awareness and education in 2021-22. The Election Commission of India (ECI) conferred the award to Prakash on the occasion of National Voters Day 2022.

Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju and chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra were present during the award ceremony at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi. Prakash has received the prize for his contribution in educating and creating awareness for enhancing the people’s participation in casting votes during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Prakash's contribution in devising new techniques to reach the masses post Covid-19, when direct interaction is a challenge, was very significant, according to a release. His efforts have led to an increase in the percentage of voter’s participation to 67.47% in 2019 which was 58.19 % in the year 2009.

Bureau of Outreach and Communication with its 23 Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROBs) and 148 Field Outreach Bureaus (FOBs) are messaging through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, telephonic calls and webinars to increase voters' participation. Awareness activities by audio announcement using the Branded Mobile Vans are also used as a major tool for reaching the people in the present situation.

Various voter awareness campaigns and education programmes as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have been carried out through cultural programmes, digital exhibitions, photo exhibitions, door to door campaigns, magic shows, nukkad nataks, demonstrations, and rallies, among others. BOC identifies mainly the low voter turnout areas and, through such campaigns, make the outreach activities more focused to disseminate the message of ‘No Voter to Be Left Behind’.

Prakash was earlier awarded the ‘Rajat Kamal’ for the Best Documentary Film Producer at the National Film Awards 2018. He was also honoured with the Swachh Bharat Award in the year 2019 and 2020 for his exemplary work in Swachh Bharat Mission.

