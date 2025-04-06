Top travel firm's CEO joins start-up debate sparked by Piyush Goyal: 'Inspired'

Amid the controversy over union minister Piyush Goyal's comment on the Indian startup ecosystem's lack of focus on emerging technologies, EaseMyTrip CEO and co-founder Rikant Pittie took to LinkedIn to share the company's transformation from a bootstrapped startup to a global travel tech leader. Rikant Pittie said Goyal's visionary leadership has long inspired us to think big, innovate relentlessly, and pursue sustainable growth.(ANI)

Speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh 2025 in New Delhi earlier this week, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked India's startup community to focus more on the tech sector like semiconductor, machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) as compared to grocery delivery and ice cream making. The BJP leader also argued that luxury consumer brands created by the children of billionaires aren't to be mistaken for real startups.

ALSO READ | Piyush Goyal slams Congress after startup remark triggered row: 'Manufacturing controversy'

Pittie also endorsed Goyal's vision for India's startup ecosystem. “Minister Piyush Goyal's visionary leadership has long inspired us to think big, innovate relentlessly, and pursue sustainable growth. He has highlighted the importance of moving beyond quick fixes in favour of deep tech, sustainability, and long-term innovation in India's startup ecosystem. At EaseMyTrip.com, we fully embrace this vision,” Pittie said in a LinkedIn post.

The CEO also highlighted the company's focus on green mobility including plans to launch 4,000 electric buses by 2028, with an initial investment of ₹200 crore, as part of its commitment to “eco-friendly and self-reliant travel solutions.” He also pointed out that EaseMyTrip has expanded its presence globally with the spirit of innovation and excellence that makes India shine on the world stage.

ALSO READ | Ashneer Grover reacts to Piyush Goyal’s startup remark: ‘Change public discourse from history to science'

“An important milestone in this journey was our acquisition of YoloBus - a company that reimagined intercity travel with efficiency, sustainability, and convenience at its core. Building on the success of YoloBus, an EaseMyTrip.com Company, we introduced Easy Green Mobility, our ambitious initiative to develop electric mobility solutions. These projects exemplify our commitment to revolutionizing public transport while promoting eco-friendly travel across India,” Pittie's post read.

The co-founder also stressed that the company is focused on reducing dependency on foreign technologies while developing self-reliance in the mobility sector. “This isn't just about manufacturing buses; it's about transforming how we travel while creating a sustainable ecosystem that drives economic growth and empowers local talent,” he said.

“Together, we are paving the way for a future that is electric, sustainable, and unmistakably Indian. The future is bright, and we are just getting started,” the post added.