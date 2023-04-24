Top-notch Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal air base

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday. Formation of fighter aircrafts Tejas, SU 30, Jaguar, Rafale and F15 during the India-US joint air exercise at Kalaikunda Force Station, in West Midnapore district.(PTI)

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.\

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.