Tornado strikes Assam, experts call it ‘very rare’

In a rare occurrence, a tornado was seen in Barpeta district of Assam on Saturday morning. No deaths or injuries were reported, officials said.

Videos of the tornado shot by local residents on mobile phones, which went viral, showed a plume of dust rising up many metres from the ground, swirling dangerously.

“The tornado was of very low intensity. It took place at Rowmari village in Chenga area of the district at 10:20am and lasted for a few minutes,” Barpeta deputy commissioner Tej Prasad Bhushal said. “Seven huts were damaged in the incident, but no deaths or injuries took place.”

The tornado started from the banks of the Brahmaputra river, which flows close to Rowmari village, and remained restricted to a small area, he said.

“We don’t have exact details of the incident as there’s no weather observatory in that location. But from photos and videos of it seen on social media, it seems to be a light intensity tornado,” said Sunit Das, scientist at the Guwahati office of India Meteorological Department.

“Most of us may not be aware, but northeast India is prone to tornadoes,” Das said. “But a tornado like the one witnessed on Saturday at Barpeta is very rare.”

Scattered to widespread rains of light and moderate intensity are expected over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram in the next five days, the weather office predicted on Saturday.

