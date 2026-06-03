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Tortured, trapped, starved by in-laws for a year: Dehradun woman freed by parents

Woman Kept Prisoner in Toilet, Tortured and Starved by Husband and In-Laws

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 07:13 pm IST
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For nearly a year, her husband and in-laws locked her in a toilet, giving her barely any food, torturing her with iron rods and whips and cutting her off from not just her family but also her newborn twins.

Sakshi's confinement began in July 2025, just months after she gave birth to twins in February. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

Sakshi's plight came to light earlier this week when her father managed to access her home in Bhauwala Sainik Colony here and rescued her with the help of the pradhan and panchayat representatives, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by Sakshi's father, Sanjeev Bahuguna, the Selakui police filed an FIR on Monday.

According to the complaint, Sakshi's confinement began in July 2025, just months after she gave birth to twins in February. From the day of their birth, her children were taken away from her by her husband, Rahul Khandudi, and her parents-in-law. She was denied even the touch or hold of her infants.

Her father told the police that Sakshi was locked up from 9 am or 10 am every day and kept confined through the day and night. During these ten months, she starved and was given only raw rice, an onion, salt, and a green chilli to eat.

The parents subsequently rescued Sakshi with the assistance and supervision of the Bhauwala village Pradhan and Panchayat members. Upon her release, Sakshi was highly disoriented and unable to recall the day, month, or year.

The police have booked Rahul Khandudi and his parents under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(4) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A case has been registered under relevant sections after the police received a complaint from the victim's father, the investigating officer, Shashi Rana, said.

The victim's statements are to be recorded, and further action will be taken accordingly, the officer added.

 
domestic violence dehradun women uttarakhand
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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