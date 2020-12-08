e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant said that the agriculture sector needed to be reformed, and argued that the mandis, or government controlled market yards, were not being done away with

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant
         

Tough reforms are difficult in India’s democratic set-up without political determination and strong administrative will, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday, adding that the current government has shown the courage and determination to carry out hard-headed reforms across sectors.

“Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context. We are too much of a democracy. For the first time, the government has had the courage and determination to carry out hard-headed reforms across sectors,” said Kant. “Mining, coal, agriculture, labour, these are very difficult reforms. The easier reforms were done away with. You needed a huge amount of political determination and administrative will to carry out these reforms that are being done,” he added.

Kant said that many more reforms were needed – across logistics and power, for example. “But this government has at least demonstrated its political will to do hard-headed reforms and we need to see them through to become a manufacturing nation. It’s not easy to compete with China,” he said.

“It requires a very hard-headed ground-level approach which is being attempted for the first time in India,” he said at the webinar titled “Strategic Enablers and Policy Ecosystem for Atmanirbhar Bharat” organised by Swarajya in association with Vedanta Resources Limited.

Kant also spoke about the emphasis of the government’s new Production Linked Incentive scheme for manufacturing being focused on creating a few “champions” as he termed them in specific sectors rather than trying to do too much by looking at all kinds of companies across sectors.

Kant said that the agriculture sector needed to be reformed, and argued that the mandis, or government controlled market yards, were not being done away with. “The mandis will be there and the MSP will be there. But the farmer will get alternative choices…I am a great believer that the farmer must get a choice.”

tags
top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In