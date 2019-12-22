Tourism industry in Meghalaya, Assam hit by anti-CAA stir

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:52 IST

GUWAHATI

The tourism industry in Assam and Meghalaya has been adversely affected by protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), tour operators said.

An official of the Assam tourism department said that the state’s losses could go up to Rs 400 crore for the month of December alone.

The protests, which turned violent with subsequent imposition of curfew in several places and suspension of broadband and mobile internet services for over a week, resulted in cancellations of flights as well as bookings by tourists.

The winter months of December and January are the busiest for the tourism industry in both states, with many domestic and foreign tourists arriving to visit popular places such as Kaziranga National Park, Shillong and Cherrapunji.

“A total of 4,504 foreign tourists and around 425,000 domestic tourists had visited Assam in December last year. In 2018, the tourism department had collected Rs 1,200-Rs 1,500 crore revenue and 30% of it was collected in December alone,” said Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah.

He said “the losses for December could be over Rs 400 crores for the tourism department alone”, adding that the protests have led to cancellations of bookings by tourists.

“If this type of situation continues, it will affect the sector for the next year as well since the message has gone across that Assam is not a safe place. We are trying our best to allay such fears,” said Baruah.

In view of the protests, several countries such as the US, the UK, Israel, Canada and Singapore have issued travel advisories to their citizens to “exercise caution” or avoid travel to Assam and other northeastern states.

Resorts and hotels near Kaziranga National Park, the most popular destination in Assam due to presence of one-horned rhinos, have also witnessed cancellations of bookings by tourists this month.

“We were looking forward to a good season. But most calls since the past two weeks have been of cancellations by worried tourists. This is bad news for the sector,” said Bibek Patowary, a travel agency owner in Guwahati.

Several hotels in Meghalaya capital Shillong too confirmed that there have been many cancellations from tourists.

“We have recorded many bookings getting cancelled in the past week. With curfew lifted and internet services restored hopefully the year will end on a positive note,” said an employee of Centre Point Hotel in Shillong.